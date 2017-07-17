* × Change Settings

Queerama

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 19th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Daisy Asquith

Produced by:

Catryn Ramasut

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Queerama takes us into the relationships, desires, fears and expressions of gay men and women in the 20th century - a century of incredible change.

