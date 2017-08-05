* × Change Settings

Sniff

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Sniff poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Khushmeet Gill, Vahin Trehan and Rohhan Soni

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film revolves around a spy-in the-making.

Sniff Cast

Khushmeet Gill

Khushmeet Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sniff

Vahin Trehan

Vahin Trehan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sniff

Rohhan Soni

Rohhan Soni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sniff

Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017