The House That Jack Built

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
The House That Jack Built poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lars von Trier

Written by:

Lars von Trier and Jenle Hallund

Produced by:

Jonas Bagger, Marianne Slot, Louise Vesth, Madeleine Ekman, Lizette Jonjic, Bettina Brokemper and Tine Grew Pfeiffer

Starring:

Riley Keough, Uma Thurman, Matt Dillon, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Ed Speleers and Bruno Ganz

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

USA in the 1970s. We follow the highly intelligent Jack over a span of 12 years and are introduced to the murders that define Jack's development as a serial killer. We experience the story from Jack's point of view, while he postulates each murder is an artwork in itself. As the inevitable police intervention is drawing nearer, he is taking greater and greater risks in his attempt to create the ultimate artwork. Along the way we experience Jack's descriptions of his personal condition, problems and thoughts through a recurring conversation with the unknown Verge - a grotesque mixture of sophistry mixed with an almost childlike self-pity and psychopathic explanations. The House That Jack Built is a dark and sinister story, yet presented through a philosophical and occasional humorous tale.

Reviews

The House That Jack Built Cast

Riley Keough

Date of Birth:

29 May 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack Built

Uma Thurman

Date of Birth:

29 April 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War with GrandpaThe House That Jack Built

Matt Dillon

Date of Birth:

18 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack Built

Siobhan Fallon Hogan

Date of Birth:

13 May 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack Built

Ed Speleers

Date of Birth:

7 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack Built

Bruno Ganz

Date of Birth:

22 March 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House That Jack Built

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:12 20th August 2018