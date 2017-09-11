Tawai: A voice from the forest

Movie Synopsis:

Tawai is the word the indigenous nomadic hunter-gatherers of Borneo use to describe their inner feeling of connection to nature. In this dreamy, philosophical and sociological look at life, explorer Bruce Parry travels the world learning from peoples living lives very differently from our own. From the forests of Borneo to the Indian subcontinent, from deep in the Amazon to the Isle of Skye, Bruce questions what has happened to humankind since we stopped roaming and began to settle, since we stopped flowing with nature and began to shape it to our own needs. TAWAI investigates what has happened to our societies and our relationships with each other and the world around us. A quest for reconnection, this film provides a powerful voice from the heart of the forest itself.