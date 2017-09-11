* × Change Settings

Tawai: A voice from the forest

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
Tawai: A voice from the forest poster
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 24th September 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Mark Ellam and Bruce Parry

Written by:

Véronique Cabois, Tamara Colchester, Jeronimo Mazarrasa, Bruce Parry, Chris Seward, Rory Spowers and Harry Whitehead

Produced by:

Adam Bohling, Giancarlo Canavesio, Uri Fruchtmann, Sean Scott Griffin, Bruce Parry and David Reid

Starring:

Bruce Parry, Ingrid Lewis, Jerome Lewis and Iain Mcgilchrist

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Malay

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tawai is the word the indigenous nomadic hunter-gatherers of Borneo use to describe their inner feeling of connection to nature. In this dreamy, philosophical and sociological look at life, explorer Bruce Parry travels the world learning from peoples living lives very differently from our own. From the forests of Borneo to the Indian subcontinent, from deep in the Amazon to the Isle of Skye, Bruce questions what has happened to humankind since we stopped roaming and began to settle, since we stopped flowing with nature and began to shape it to our own needs. TAWAI investigates what has happened to our societies and our relationships with each other and the world around us. A quest for reconnection, this film provides a powerful voice from the heart of the forest itself.

Tawai: A voice from the forest Cast

