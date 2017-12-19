* × Change Settings

All the Money in the World

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
All the Money in the World poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail, threat and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ridley Scott

Written by:

David Scarpa and John Pearson

Produced by:

Chris Clark, Quentin Curtis, Aidan Elliott, Dan Friedkin, Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, Bradley Thomas, Kevin J. Walsh and Marco Valerio Pugini

Starring:

Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Timothy Hutton, Olivia Grant, Romain Duris and Christopher Plummer

Genres:

Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A left-wing paramilitary organization in Italy hatches a massive kidnapping plot in the 1970s.

Reviews

All the Money in the World Cast

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Money in the World

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WonderstruckThe Greatest ShowmanVenomAll the Money in the WorldI Feel Pretty

Timothy Hutton

Timothy Hutton headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Money in the World

Olivia Grant

Olivia Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Money in the World

Romain Duris

Romain Duris headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Money in the World

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All the Money in the World

