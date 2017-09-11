* × Change Settings

Brimstone

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
Brimstone poster
Contains strong bloody violence, sex and sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 24th September 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Martin Koolhoven

Written by:

Martin Koolhoven

Produced by:

Violaine Barbaroux, Manuel Chiche, Peter Hiltunen, Antonino Lombardo, Simon Perry, Uwe Schott, Paul Trijbits and Els Vandevorst

Starring:

Kit Harington, Dakota Fanning, Carice van Houten, Guy Pearce, Paul Anderson and William Houston

Genres:

Mystery, Thriller, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A triumphant epic of survival and a tale of powerful womanhood and resistance against the unforgiving cruelty of a hell on earth. Our heroine is Liz, carved from the beautiful wilderness, full of heart and grit, hunted by a vengeful Preacher - a diabolical zealot and her twisted nemesis. But Liz is a genuine survivor; she's no victim - a woman of fearsome strength who responds with astonishing bravery to claim the better life she and her daughter deserve. Fear not. Retribution is coming.

Reviews

Brimstone Cast

Kit Harington

Kit Harington headshot

Date of Birth:

26 December 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brimstone

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's EightBrimstone

Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brimstone

Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¼" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brimstone

Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brimstone

William Houston

William Houston headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brimstone

Recommendations

