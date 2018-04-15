* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

I Feel Pretty

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
I Feel Pretty poster
Contains moderate sex, sex references and language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 286 cinemas on Monday 30th April 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 276 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.ifeelpretty.movie

Directed by:

Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein

Written by:

Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein

Produced by:

Nicolas Chartier, McG, Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, Mary Viola and Amy Schumer

Starring:

Emily Ratajkowski, Michelle Williams, Amy Schumer, Adrian Martinez, Kevin Kane and Tom Hopper

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Renee Bennett knows what it's like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed. After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous. Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same. Renee's new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire. Ultimately Renee realizes 'the spell' has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when I Feel Pretty is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on I Feel Pretty.

I Feel Pretty Cast

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Pretty

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

VenomI Feel PrettyWonderstruck

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel PrettyThank You for Your Service

Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Pretty

Kevin Kane

Kevin Kane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Pretty

Tom Hopper

Tom Hopper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Pretty

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:07 15th April 2018