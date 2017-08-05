* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Victoria In Bed With Victoria

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Victoria poster
Contains strong sex, sex references and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 25th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 27th August 2017.

Directed by:

Justine Triet

Written by:

Thomas Lévy-Lasne and Justine Triet

Produced by:

Emmanuel Chaumet

Starring:

Virginie Efira, Vincent Lacoste, Melvil Poupaud, Laurent Poitrenaux, Laure Calamy and Alice Daquet

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Victoria is a thirty-something divorced lawyer who's struggling to raise her two daughters. She is canny and cynical but on the verge of an emotional breakdown. At a friend's wedding she reconnects with Vincent, an old friend, and Sam, an old client. Her life is about to take a new turn.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Victoria is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Victoria.

Victoria Cast

Virginie Efira

Virginie Efira headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victoria

Vincent Lacoste

Vincent Lacoste headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victoria

Melvil Poupaud

Melvil Poupaud headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victoria

Laurent Poitrenaux

Laurent Poitrenaux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victoria

Laure Calamy

Laure Calamy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victoria

Alice Daquet

Alice Daquet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Victoria

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017