* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Song of Granite

7.0 / 11 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
Song of Granite poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 15th November 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Pat Collins

Written by:

Pat Collins, Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhride and Sharon Whooley

Produced by:

Jessie Fisk, Alan Maher and Martin Paul-Hus

Starring:

Michael O'Chonfhlaola, Macdara Ó Fátharta, Leni Parker, Alain Goulem, Marcelo Arroyo and Jaren Cerf

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Irish Gaelic

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Acclaimed filmmaker Pat Collins brings the dramatic life story of legendary seannós singer Joe Heaney to the screen in Song of Granite, an audacious exploration of the man and his music. With an approach that marries traditional narrative episodes with documentary footage, the film will celebrate the music Joe Heaney created while painting an unflinching portrait of Heaney, the man.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Song of Granite is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Song of Granite.

Song of Granite Cast

Michael O'Chonfhlaola

Michael O'Chonfhlaola headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Song of Granite

Macdara Ó Fátharta

Macdara Ó Fátharta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Song of Granite

Leni Parker

Leni Parker headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Song of Granite

Alain Goulem

Alain Goulem headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Song of Granite

Marcelo Arroyo

Marcelo Arroyo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Song of Granite

Jaren Cerf

Jaren Cerf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Song of Granite

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017