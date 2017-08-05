* × Change Settings

The House on Coco Road

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 26th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
new The House on Coco Road poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 26th August 2017 view the list.

Official Site:

www.thehouseoncocoroad.com

Directed by:

Damani Baker

Written by:

Damani Baker, Eisa Davis, Jon Fine and Cameron Russell

Produced by:

Danny Glover and Belvie Rooks

Starring:

Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set amidst the Grenada Revolution, The House on Coco Road documents one family's flight from racial tensions in 1980's Oakland, California, only to find themselves settled directly in the path of a US. military invasion. First hand accounts from activists Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton weave together director Damani Baker's family portrait of utopian dreams, resistance and civil unrest with a film score composed by music luminary Meshell Ndegeocello.

Reviews

Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017