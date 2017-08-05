Set amidst the Grenada Revolution, The House on Coco Road documents one family's flight from racial tensions in 1980's Oakland, California, only to find themselves settled directly in the path of a US. military invasion. First hand accounts from activists Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton weave together director Damani Baker's family portrait of utopian dreams, resistance and civil unrest with a film score composed by music luminary Meshell Ndegeocello.
26 January 1944
Unknown
Unknown
The House on Coco Road
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The House on Coco Road
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The House on Coco Road