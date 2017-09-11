* × Change Settings

Young Frankenstein

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
Young Frankenstein poster
Contains mild language and sex references, and comic horror. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 49 cinemas on Wednesday 27th September 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Mel Brooks

Written by:

Gene Wilder, Mel Brooks and Mary Shelley

Produced by:

Michael Gruskoff

Starring:

Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr and Mel Brooks

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young neurosurgeon inherits the castle of his grandfather, the famous Dr. Victor von Frankenstein. In the castle he finds a funny hunchback called Igor, a pretty lab assistant named Inga and the old housekeeper, frau Blucher -iiiiihhh!-. Young Frankenstein believes that the work of his grandfather is only crap, but when he discovers the book where the mad doctor described his reanimation experiment, he suddenly changes his mind.

Reviews

Young Frankenstein Cast

Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Young Frankenstein

Peter Boyle

Peter Boyle headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Young Frankenstein

Marty Feldman

Marty Feldman headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Young Frankenstein

Madeline Kahn

Madeline Kahn headshot

Date of Birth:

29 September 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Young Frankenstein

Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Young Frankenstein

Teri Garr

Teri Garr headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Encounters of the Third KindYoung Frankenstein

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Young Frankenstein

Last update was at 16:56 11th September 2017