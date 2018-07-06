* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Workshop L'atelier

6.8 / 698 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
The Workshop poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Workshop is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Laurent Cantet

Written by:

Robin Campillo and Laurent Cantet

Produced by:

Denis Freyd

Starring:

Marina Foïs, Matthieu Lucci, Florian Beaujean, Mamadou Doumbia, Mélissa Guilbert and Warda Rammach

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The scene is set one Summer in La Ciotat, a town near Marseille which used to be prosperous thanks to its huge dockyard but has been in decline since its closing 25 years before. It is in this context of quiet desperation that a writing workshop has been set up to help a group of seven young people integrate into the world of work. Under the guidance of well-known novelist Olivia Dejazet, the participants are asked to write a noir fiction connected with the industrial past of their hometown. Session after session, one of them, a boy named Antoine, stands out. Provocative and aggressive, he gets noticed by his systematic opposition to all, including Olivia. Even more alarming, the story he has devised and that he reads aloud, the cold description of a mass murder seen through the eyes of its perpetrator, proves very disturbing. Antoine understands the killer too well. At this point, Olivia starts experiencing a feeling of attraction repulsion to Antoine.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Workshop is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Workshop.

The Workshop Cast

Marina Foïs

Marina Foïs headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Workshop

Matthieu Lucci

Matthieu Lucci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Workshop

Florian Beaujean

Florian Beaujean headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Workshop

Mamadou Doumbia

Mamadou Doumbia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Workshop

Mélissa Guilbert

Mélissa Guilbert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Workshop

Warda Rammach

Warda Rammach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Workshop

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 6th July 2018