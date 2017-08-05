* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rocky Mental

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
new Rocky Mental poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Rocky Mental is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Vikram Thori

Written by:

Sanjay Saini, Uday Pratap Singh and Vikram Thori

Produced by:

Vimal Chopra, Maninder Papneja, Vijay Saini and Prabhjit Singh

Starring:

Parmish Verma, Jagjit Singh, Tannu Kaur Gill, Karanveer, Jagjeet Sandhu and Mahavir Bhullar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Rocky Mental is a non linear action/thriller about the rise of a boxing phenom who aspires for international glory but at the threshold of sporting stardom encounters infamy. It is the story of a star athlete whose belief in his own invincibility makes him disregard the lurking threats posed by his own abrasive personality. A series of targeted attacks on Rocky leave the once indomitable fighter in a deep depressive, semi delusional state. The perpetrators responsible for his losses, once revealed, ignite an unimaginable wrath in him. Rocky commits to retribution in characteristic flair, all along protecting those he has still left, and those he had once cared for.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Rocky Mental is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rocky Mental.

Rocky Mental Cast

Parmish Verma

Parmish Verma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rocky Mental

Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rocky Mental

Tannu Kaur Gill

Tannu Kaur Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rocky Mental

Karanveer

Karanveer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rocky Mental

Jagjeet Sandhu

Jagjeet Sandhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rocky Mental

Mahavir Bhullar

Mahavir Bhullar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rocky Mental

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017