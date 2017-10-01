* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Earth: One Amazing Day

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
Earth: One Amazing Day poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 12 cinemas on Friday 20th October 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th October 2017.

Directed by:

Richard Dale, Lixin Fan and Peter Webber

Written by:

Frank Cottrell Boyce, Richard Dale and Geling Yan

Produced by:

Stephen McDonogh

Starring:

Robert Redford and Jackie Chan

Genres:

Documentary, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From BBC Earth Films, the studio that brought you Earth, comes the sequel - Earth: One Amazing Day, an astonishing journey revealing the awesome power of the natural world. Over the course of one single day, we track the sun from the highest mountains to the remotest islands to exotic jungles. Breakthroughs in filmmaking technology bring you up close with a cast of unforgettable characters. Told with humour, intimacy and a jaw-dropping sense of cinematic splendour, Earth: One Amazing Day highlights how every day is filled with more wonders than you can possibly imagine - until now.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Earth: One Amazing Day is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Earth: One Amazing Day.

Earth: One Amazing Day Cast

Robert Redford

Robert Redford headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1936

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Earth: One Amazing Day

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The LEGO Ninjago MovieEarth: One Amazing Day

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017