Life of the Party

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
Life of the Party poster
Contains moderate sex references, drug misuse, language and comic violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 22 cinemas on Wednesday 9th May 2018 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Ben Falcone

Written by:

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy

Produced by:

Ben Falcone, Steve Mallory and Melissa McCarthy

Starring:

Melissa McCarthy, Julie Bowen, Adria Arjona, Gillian Jacobs, Debby Ryan and Maya Rudolph

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into re-set by going back to college - landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna - now Dee Rock - embraces freedom, fun, and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.

Reviews

Life of the Party Cast

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime MurdersLife of the PartyCan You Ever Forgive Me?

Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life of the Party

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life of the Party

Gillian Jacobs

Gillian Jacobs headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Magic CampLife of the Party

Debby Ryan

Debby Ryan headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life of the PartyEvery Day

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happytime MurdersLife of the Party

Last update was at 21:30 22nd April 2018