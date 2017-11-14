* × Change Settings

The Man Who Invented Christmas

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
The Man Who Invented Christmas poster
Contains mild bad language and brief scary scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 26th November 2017 - view the list.

Official Site:

bleeckerstreetmedia.com

Directed by:

Bharat Nalluri

Written by:

Susan Coyne and Les Standiford

Produced by:

Niv Fichman, Vadim Jean, Robert Mickelson, Susan Mullen and Ian Sharples

Starring:

Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce, Simon Callow, Miriam Margolyes and Bill Paterson

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film recounts how Charles Dickens created the classic holiday fable, A Christmas Carol. October 1843. Charles Dickens was broke and distressed. Despite early success, his last three books had failed. Rejected by his publishers, he set out to write and self-publish a book he hoped would keep his family afloat. This is the story of the six fever-pitched weeks in which Dickens created A Christmas Carol, the masterpiece that changed the holiday into the merry family event we know today.

Reviews

The Man Who Invented Christmas Cast

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The StarAll the Money in the WorldThe Man Who Invented Christmas

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Simon Callow

Simon Callow headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Bill Paterson

Bill Paterson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:10 14th November 2017