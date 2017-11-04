* × Change Settings

Jane

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
Jane poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language and upsetting scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Brett Morgen

Written by:

Brett Morgen

Produced by:

Bryan Burk, Brett Morgen and Tony Gerber

Starring:

Jane Goodall

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Reconstituted 50-year-old National Geographic footage of primatologist Jane Goodall.

Jane Cast

Jane Goodall

Date of Birth:

3 April 1934

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

