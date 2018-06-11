* × Change Settings

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Sicario 2: Soldado

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
Sicario: Day of the Soldado poster
Contains strong bloody violence and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 76 cinemas on Friday 29th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 4th August 2018.

Official Site:

www.soldado.movie

Directed by:

Stefano Sollima

Written by:

Taylor Sheridan

Produced by:

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill and Molly Smith

Starring:

Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Catherine Keener and Christopher Heyerdahl

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A follow-up to the 2015 film, Sicario, which centres around the escalating war against drugs along the border of the United States and Mexico.

Reviews

Sicario: Day of the Soldado Cast

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Avengers MovieSicario: Day of the Soldado

Benicio Del Toro

Benicio Del Toro headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Isabela Moner

Isabela Moner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicario: Day of the SoldadoInstant FamilyDora the Explorer

Jeffrey Donovan

Jeffrey Donovan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener headshot

Date of Birth:

23 March 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Incredibles 2Sicario: Day of the SoldadoThe Croods 2

Christopher Heyerdahl

Christopher Heyerdahl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

