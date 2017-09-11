A German soldier tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman during his investigation.
15 March 1986
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Exception
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The StarThe Man Who Invented ChristmasThe Exception
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Exception
5 April 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Darkest HourMamma Mia! Here We Go AgainThe Exception
10 June 1964
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Exception
9 June 1968
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Jungle BookThe Limehouse GolemWhite Boy RickDeadpool 2The Exception