* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Exception

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
The Exception poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 24th September 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

David Leveaux

Written by:

Simon Burke and Alan Judd

Produced by:

Lou Pitt, Adrian Politowski, Daniel Toland and Judy Tossell

Starring:

Jai Courtney, Christopher Plummer, Janet McTeer, Lily James, Ben Daniels and Eddie Marsan

Genres:

Drama, Romance, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A German soldier tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman during his investigation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Exception is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Exception.

The Exception Cast

Jai Courtney

Jai Courtney headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Exception

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The StarThe Man Who Invented ChristmasThe Exception

Janet McTeer

Janet McTeer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Exception

Lily James

Lily James headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Darkest HourMamma Mia! Here We Go AgainThe Exception

Ben Daniels

Ben Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

10 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Exception

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jungle BookThe Limehouse GolemWhite Boy RickDeadpool 2The Exception

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:56 11th September 2017