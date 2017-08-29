* × Change Settings

The Graduation Le concours

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new The Graduation poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 15th September 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Claire Simon

Produced by:

Michèle Casalta, Arnaud Dommerc and Belinda Leduc

Starring:

Alain Bergala, Xanaë Bove, Emmanuel Chaumet, Claire Childeric, Michaël Dacheux and Joël Danet

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Graduation delves into the daily life of the Parisian cinema school, la Fémis, where a specific Republican ideal of excellence is practiced and entry into which can be summed up as follows: "everyone's equal, but only the best get in..." Through the admission process, the hard work all year and the graduation exams, The Graduation will establish a portrait of our relationship to excellence in the Art world and of one of the most prestigious art school in France. A place of culture where generations intermingle.

Reviews

The Graduation Cast

Last update was at 06:54 29th August 2017