Baadshaho

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 31st August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
new Baadshaho poster
Contains moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th September 2017.

Directed by:

Milan Luthria

Written by:

Rajat Arora

Produced by:

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Milan Luthria and Hussain Shaikh

Starring:

Sunny Leone, Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, History, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Baadshaho is inspired by real-life events during the Emergency and revolves around stolen gold, a thief, an undercover cop, a character inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi and an army officer who is entrusted with protecting the country's treasure.

Reviews

Baadshaho Cast

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jamwal headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

