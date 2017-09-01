Writing Home

Movie Synopsis:

Successful author Daniel Doran enjoys a luxurious but vacuous London lifestyle funded by a string of international bestsellers of dubious merit.



When his estranged father falls ill, he reluctantly returns home to the Irish village of Darlingford where he faces a far less glamorous reality filled with family politics, a spurned ex, and the friends and community he left behind.



Now an outsider in his home town, Daniel is determined to escape back to London at the first opportunity. But he will soon learn that despite the city's enticements, there really is no place



like home.