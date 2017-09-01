* × Change Settings

Writing Home

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 5th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 5th September 2017

Directed by:

Nagham Abboud, Alekson L. Dall'Armellina and Miriam Velasco

Written by:

Conor Scott

Produced by:

Mark Coffey and Jannik Ohlendieck

Starring:

Tony Kelly, Caoimhe O'Malley, Geraldine McAlinden, Tom Doonan, Juliette Crosbie and Robyn Dempsey

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Successful author Daniel Doran enjoys a luxurious but vacuous London lifestyle funded by a string of international bestsellers of dubious merit.

When his estranged father falls ill, he reluctantly returns home to the Irish village of Darlingford where he faces a far less glamorous reality filled with family politics, a spurned ex, and the friends and community he left behind.

Now an outsider in his home town, Daniel is determined to escape back to London at the first opportunity. But he will soon learn that despite the city's enticements, there really is no place

like home.

