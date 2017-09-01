* × Change Settings

Volta

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 44 cinemas on Friday 8th September 2017

Directed by:

Juliusz Machulski

Written by:

Juliusz Machulski

Starring:

Andrzej Zielinski, Olga Boladz, Aleksandra Domanska, Michal Zurawski, Jacek Braciak and Joanna Szczepkowska

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)
Andrzej Zielinski

Olga Boladz

Aleksandra Domanska

Michal Zurawski

Jacek Braciak

Joanna Szczepkowska

Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017