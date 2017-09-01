* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gagarin's Pioneers Nasha rodina

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 9th September 2017
new Gagarin's Pioneers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Vitaliy Manskiy

Produced by:

Heino Deckert and Meike Martens

Starring:

Vitaliy Manskiy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vitaly Mansky embarks on a journey to track down his old school friends and fellow Young Pioneers with whom, as a child growing up in Lvov, Ukraine, he pledged allegiance to the Soviet motherland and the principles of communism.

Many would later flee the Soviet Union with their parents to begin new lives in Israel. Others, like the Mansky family, changed their names, wiped away the traces of their Jewish family history and stayed.

Mansky travels to Israel, USA, Canada and Ukraine in search of those he once knew so well, to explore their shared past and to discuss dreams and disappointments, discrimination and dominance, homeland and happiness.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gagarin's Pioneers.

Gagarin's Pioneers Cast

Vitaliy Manskiy

Vitaliy Manskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

2 December 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gagarin's Pioneers

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017