A Moon of Nickel and Ice

DocHouse Release Date

Sunday 10th September 2017
Directed by:

François Jacob

Produced by:

Christine Falco, François Jacob and Vuk Stojanovic

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate portrayal of the closed-off Russian city of Norilsk through the eyes of its youth, mine workers and truth seekers.

Reviews

