De plus belle

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
De plus belle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Anne-Gaëlle Daval

Written by:

Anne-Gaëlle Daval

Produced by:

Maxime Delauney, Nadia Khamlichi, Adrian Politowski, Romain Rousseau and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Florence Foresti, Mathieu Kassovitz, Nicole Garcia, Jonathan Cohen, Olivia Bonamy and Josée Drevon

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucie is in remission and her illness is almost a distant memory. Her family pushes her to live life to the fullest, and in doing so Lucie meets the charming and arrogant Clovis, who is immediately beguiled by her wit and humor. It is Dalila, however, an eccentric and delightful dance teacher, who inspires Lucie to rebuild her life and to grow into the woman she always wanted to be. For her mother, for her daughter, for Clovis.

De plus belle Cast

Florence Foresti

Florence Foresti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

De plus belle

Mathieu Kassovitz

Mathieu Kassovitz headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Happy EndDe plus belle

Nicole Garcia

Nicole Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

De plus belle

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

De plus belle

Olivia Bonamy

Olivia Bonamy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

De plus belle

Josée Drevon

Josée Drevon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

De plus belle

