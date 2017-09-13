* × Change Settings

Le correspondant

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jean-Michel Ben Soussan

Written by:

Marie-Pauline Denial and Stanislas Marsh

Produced by:

Cyril Colbeau-Justin, Serge de Poucques, Jean-Baptiste Dupont, Sylvain Goldberg, Nadia Khamlichi, Adrian Politowski and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Charles Berling, Sylvie Testud, Jimmy Labeeu, Sophie Mousel, Frank Bellocq and Léon Plazol

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Malo is a very hung-up teenager,who dreams of being the coolest guy in his high-schoolHis mom is a busy executive, always dealing with the Chinese.His dad is a househusband.The German teacher urges the students to welcome a pen-friend in their home to improve their language.Malo dreams of a beautiful Valkyrie,but his guest is a tall skinny sort of punk Sasha whose father plays in a rock and roll band,the "Midnight Ramblers". She hardly knows him,for he left home a long time ago.First meeting does not bode well for French/German friendship.

Last update was at 09:36 13th September 2017