Lost In Paris Paris pieds nus

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

Written by:

Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

Produced by:

Dominique Abel, Tanguy Dekeyser, Charles Gillibert, Fiona Gordon, Genevieve Lemal and Christie Molia

Starring:

Fiona Gordon, Dominique Abel, Emmanuelle Riva, Pierre Richard, Emmy Boissard Paumelle and Céline Laurentie

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Martha, an eighty-year-old former Canadian dancer, has been living in Paris for decades. Now losing her head, she is threatened to be sent to an old people's home. No way. Martha decides to call her niece, Canadian librarian Fiona, for help. Alas, when her relative arrives in the French capital, Martha has disappeared. Worse, Fiona loses both her identity documents and money after falling into the Seine. Now alone in Paris, the young woman is desperate. It is at this point that Dom, a homeless man who lives in a tent on the Île aux Cygnes, unexpectedly comes into her life..., for better or worse.

Reviews

Lost In Paris Cast

