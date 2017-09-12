* × Change Settings

Linefork

8.0 / 5 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Linefork poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Vic Rawlings and Jeff Silva

Produced by:

Vic Rawlings and Jeff Silva

Starring:

Lee Sexton and Opal Sexton

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lee and Opal Sexton live in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, farming the land where Lee was raised. Lee is a retired coal miner and revered banjo legend, a living link to the deep past of American music. Though now well into his eighties and hampered by age, Lee continues to perform and teach his distinctive 2-finger banjo style to a new generation eager to preserve a vanishing cultural tradition. Linefork offers an immersive view of Lee and Opal's daily rituals and inherent resilience while documenting the raw yet delicate music of a singular musician, linked to the past yet immediately present.

Linefork Cast

Lee Sexton

Lee Sexton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Linefork

Opal Sexton

Opal Sexton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Linefork

Last update was at 08:44 12th September 2017