* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Thupparivaalan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Thupparivaalan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Myshkin

Written by:

Myshkin

Produced by:

Vishal

Starring:

Bhagyaraj, Devayani, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna and Vinay Rai

Genres:

Action, Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 39 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Thupparivaalan is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Thupparivaalan.

Thupparivaalan Cast

Bhagyaraj

Bhagyaraj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thupparivaalan

Devayani

Devayani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thupparivaalan

Anu Emmanuel

Anu Emmanuel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thupparivaalan

Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea Jeremiah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thupparivaalan

Prasanna

Prasanna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thupparivaalan

Vinay Rai

Vinay Rai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thupparivaalan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:02 14th September 2017