* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 16th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Dalian Adofo and Verona Spence

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The long awaited sequel to the trailblazing 2010 film, Ancestral Voices: Esoteric African Knowledge, part 2- Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal, is a 5 year project that involved travels to Brasil, Haiti, South Africa and the United States to interview initiates and scholars.

It is a systemic exploration of African spiritual philosophies and practices across millennia and space, from the ancient Black Egyptians to contemporary times on the continent and its legacies in the diaspora such as Vodou or Candomble. It highlights the commonalities across the various systems proving they share a common source and are but different branches of the same tree.

Topics covered include the African conception of the Creator/God, nature and the natural forces, nature of humanity, ancestral veneration and communication, various rituals and forms of prayers for living an African centred spiritual life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:02 14th September 2017