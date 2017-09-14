Movie Synopsis:

The long awaited sequel to the trailblazing 2010 film, Ancestral Voices: Esoteric African Knowledge, part 2- Ancestral Voices: Spirit is Eternal, is a 5 year project that involved travels to Brasil, Haiti, South Africa and the United States to interview initiates and scholars.



It is a systemic exploration of African spiritual philosophies and practices across millennia and space, from the ancient Black Egyptians to contemporary times on the continent and its legacies in the diaspora such as Vodou or Candomble. It highlights the commonalities across the various systems proving they share a common source and are but different branches of the same tree.



Topics covered include the African conception of the Creator/God, nature and the natural forces, nature of humanity, ancestral veneration and communication, various rituals and forms of prayers for living an African centred spiritual life.