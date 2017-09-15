* × Change Settings

Yaar Ivan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Yaar Ivan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 17th September 2017.

Directed by:

Tatineni Satya

Written by:

Tatineni Satya

Produced by:

Raina Joshi

Starring:

Sachiin Joshi, Esha Gupta, Kishore Kumar G., Prabhu, Sathish and Srinivas Reddy

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Yaar Ivan Cast

Sachiin Joshi

Sachiin Joshi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yaar Ivan

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yaar Ivan

Kishore Kumar G.

Kishore Kumar G. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yaar Ivan

Prabhu

Prabhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yaar Ivan

Sathish

Sathish headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yaar Ivan

Srinivas Reddy

Srinivas Reddy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yaar Ivan

Last update was at 22:38 15th September 2017