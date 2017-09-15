* × Change Settings

Gogol: The Beginning Gogol. Nachalo

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Gogol: The Beginning poster
Contains strong bloody violence, horror & sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Egor Baranov

Written by:

Natalya Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov, Tikhon Kornev and Kim Belov

Produced by:

Alexander Dulerayn, Valeriy Fedorovich, Igor Mishin and Evgeniy Nikishov

Starring:

Sergey Badyuk, Oleg Menshikov, Alexander Petrov, Evgeniy Stychkin, Artyom Tkachenko and Taisiya Vilkova

Genres:

Adventure, Crime, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year 1829. Nikolay Gogol, a young Third Section clerk, is desperate: his own books seem shallow and mediocre, so he keeps buying entire print runs just to burn them all. He is suffering from violent epileptic seizures and struggles to keep on working. Investigator Yakov Guro accidentally witnesses one such fit and realizes that Gogol's visions contain clues that could help solve actual crimes. Together, Gogol and Guro take on a particularly weird and baffling case that brings them to a small village of Dikanka, where everyone has a huge secret to hide.

Reviews

Gogol: The Beginning Cast

Sergey Badyuk

Sergey Badyuk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oleg Menshikov

Oleg Menshikov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alexander Petrov

Alexander Petrov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Evgeniy Stychkin

Evgeniy Stychkin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Artyom Tkachenko

Artyom Tkachenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Taisiya Vilkova

Taisiya Vilkova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 22:38 15th September 2017