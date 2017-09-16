* × Change Settings

An Insignificant Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Directed by:

Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla

Written by:

Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla

Produced by:

Ruchi Bhimani, Anand Gandhi, Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla

Starring:

Arvind Kejriwal, Santosh Koli, Manish Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav

Genres:

Documentary, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the heart of An Insignificant Man is the most polarising man in India today - Arvind Kejriwal. Filmed over the course of 2 years, this film is a portrait of power, corruption and a controversial man. The film gives an insider's view into Arvind Kejriwal's brand of politics which has been labelled selfish, dangerous, anarchic and yet revolutionary. Shaking the country's most powerful political establishments with basic public issues like water, electricity, and graft, Kejriwal has emerged as the leader of the newest political force in India - the Common Man's Party. With never-before-seen footage, the film offers a unique insight into a fledgling political party's battle between survival and extinction in the largest democracy in the world. Capturing moments of triumph and despair, the film is a moving cinematic journey through the narrow lanes of Delhi's shantytowns to the closed corridors of political power.

Reviews

An Insignificant Man Cast

