Gerald's Game

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Gerald's Game poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 19th September 2017

Directed by:

Mike Flanagan

Written by:

Stephen King, Jeff Howard and Mike Flanagan

Produced by:

Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka

Starring:

Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Bruce Greenwood, Carel Struycken, Kate Siegel and Chiara Aurelia

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a harmless game between a married couple in a remote retreat suddenly becomes a harrowing fight for survival, wife Jessie must confront long-buried demons within her own mind - and possibly lurking in the shadows of her seemingly empty house.

Reviews

Gerald's Game Cast

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gerald's Game

Henry Thomas

Henry Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gerald's Game

Bruce Greenwood

Bruce Greenwood headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kingsman: The Golden CircleThe PostGerald's Game

Carel Struycken

Carel Struycken headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

7' (2.13 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gerald's Game

Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gerald's Game

Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gerald's Game

Recommendations

