* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Nublu

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Nublu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 19th September 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Sercan Sezgin

Produced by:

Firat Sezgin

Starring:

Sun Ra Arkestra, Ilhan Ersahin, Jojo Mayer, Butch Morris and Henry Threadgill

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nublu is an impressionistic documentary about an underground jazz club of the same name in the lower east side encompassing the music traditions of NYC. Nublu is a place where artists with diverging musical styles experiment and develop their own sounds, carrying the tradition of the older NYC nightspots including Slugs, Five Spot and the Loft Jazz scene. Nublu features big chunks of musical performances from Nublu Orchestra, Henry Threadgill's Ensemble, Sun Ra Arkestra, Brazilian Girls, Jojo Mayer's Nerve and more, while visiting the history of earlier jazz clubs in the East Village.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Nublu is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Nublu.

Nublu Cast

Sun Ra Arkestra

Sun Ra Arkestra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nublu

Ilhan Ersahin

Ilhan Ersahin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nublu

Jojo Mayer

Jojo Mayer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nublu

Butch Morris

Butch Morris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nublu

Henry Threadgill

Henry Threadgill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nublu

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:14 16th September 2017