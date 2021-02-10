* × Change Settings

Raya and the Last Dragon

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th March 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2021
?
Raya and the Last Dragon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:confirmed

Directed by:

Carlos López Estrada, Don Hall, Paul Briggs and John Ripa

Written by:

Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen

Produced by:

Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Starring:

Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran, Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh and Alan Tudyk

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Raya and the Last Dragon Cast

Awkwafina

Awkwafina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsThe Bad Guys

Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tiger's Apprentice

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk headshot

Date of Birth:

16 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Last update was at 14:33 10th February 2021