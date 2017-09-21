* × Change Settings

To End a War

Unrated

Take One Action Release Date

Thursday 21st September 2017
new To End a War poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Take One Action on 21st September 2017.
Directed by:

Marc Silver

Produced by:

Pedro Davila and Natalie Osma

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Can a peace 52 years in the making last? The complexities of Colombia's road to peace are laid bare in this unique documentary, offering unprecedented access to the highest levels of power on both sides of the conflict.

After five decades of violence, which claimed over 220,000 lives and affected millions more, the Colombian government and the FARC entered into peace talks in 2012 to exchange ideas, hopes and demands rather than bullets. They faced formidable obstacles, from land rights to the rehabilitation of guerilla fighters into civil society, and the refusal of many Colombians to forgive the atrocities committed by all parties. Gripping and deeply moving, To End a War combines stunning cinematography with fascinating interviews, alongside revealing snapshots of the private, professional and ideological stakes that the protagonists invested in the peace process.

