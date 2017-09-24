* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Adam Joan

7.3 / 425 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
new Adam Joan poster
Contains strong violence and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 26th September 2017.

Directed by:

Jinu Abraham

Starring:

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Rahul Madhav, Bhavana, Siddique and Mishti

Genres:

Romance, Thriller

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 42 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Adam Joan is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Adam Joan.

Adam Joan Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adam Joan

Narain

Narain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adam Joan

Rahul Madhav

Rahul Madhav headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adam Joan

Bhavana

Bhavana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adam Joan

Siddique

Siddique headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adam Joan

Mishti

Mishti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Adam Joan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 24th September 2017