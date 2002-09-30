* × Change Settings

Jasper Jones

6.7 / 1042 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
new Jasper Jones poster
Contains infrequent strong language, injury detail and references to child sex abuse. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Rachel Perkins

Written by:

Shaun Grant and Craig Silvey

Produced by:

David Jowsey and Vincent Sheehan

Starring:

Hugo Weaving, Toni Collette, Angourie Rice, Levi Miller, Matt Nable and Dan Wyllie

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jasper Jones is a coming of age story about Charlie Bucktin, a bookish boy of 14. On the night that Jasper Jones, the town's mixed race outcast shows him the dead body of young Laura Wishart, Charlie's life is changed forever. Entrusted with this secret and believing Jasper to be innocent, Charlie embarks on a dangerous journey to find the true killer. Set over the scorching summer holidays of 1969, Charlie defeats the local racists, faces the breakup of his parents and falls head over heels in love as he discovers what it means to be truly courageous.

Reviews

Jasper Jones Cast

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jasper Jones

Toni Collette

Toni Collette headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jasper Jones

Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jasper Jones

Levi Miller

Levi Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 2002

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jasper JonesBetter Watch Out

Matt Nable

Matt Nable headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jasper Jones

Dan Wyllie

Dan Wyllie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jasper Jones

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:11 24th September 2017