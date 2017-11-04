* × Change Settings

The Big Heat

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
The Big Heat poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 26th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th December 2017.

Directed by:

Fritz Lang

Written by:

Sydney Boehm and William P. McGivern

Produced by:

Robert Arthur

Starring:

Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame, Jocelyn Brando, Alexander Scourby, Lee Marvin and Jeanette Nolan

Genres:

Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dave Bannion is an upright cop on the trail of a vicious gang he suspects holds power over the police force. Bannion is tipped off after a colleague's suicide and his fellow officers' suspicious silence lead him to believe that they are on the gangsters' payroll. When a bomb meant for him kills his wife instead, Bannion becomes a furious force of vengeance and justice, aided along the way by the gangster's spurned girlfriend Debbie. As Bannion and Debbie fall further and further into the Gangland's insidious and brutal trap, they must use any means necessary (including murder) to get to the truth.

Reviews

The Big Heat Cast

Glenn Ford

Glenn Ford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Heat

Gloria Grahame

Gloria Grahame headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big HeatIn a Lonely Place

Jocelyn Brando

Jocelyn Brando headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Heat

Alexander Scourby

Alexander Scourby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Heat

Lee Marvin

Lee Marvin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Heat

Jeanette Nolan

Jeanette Nolan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Heat

Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017