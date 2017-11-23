* × Change Settings

Human Flow

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
Human Flow poster
Contains images of real dead bodies. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 125 cinemas on Monday 4th December 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Ai Weiwei

Written by:

Chin-Chin Yap, Tim Finch and Boris Cheshirkov

Produced by:

Heino Deckert, Ai Weiwei and Chin-Chin Yap

Starring:

Israa Abboud, Hiba Abed, Rami Abu Sondos, Asmaa Al-Bahiyya, Eman Al-Masina and Maya Ameratunga

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Over 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II. Human Flow, an epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration. The documentary elucidates both the staggering scale of the refugee crisis and its profoundly personal human impact. Captured over the course of an eventful year in 23 countries, the film follows a chain of urgent human stories that stretches across the globe in countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, and Turkey. Human Flow is a witness to its subjects and their desperate search for safety, shelter and justice: from teeming refugee camps to perilous ocean crossings to barbed-wire borders; from dislocation and disillusionment to courage, endurance and adaptation; from the haunting lure of lives left.

Reviews

