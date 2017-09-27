* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Plastic Ocean

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
new A Plastic Ocean poster
Contains scenes of animal distress and images of dead animals. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 28th September 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Craig Leeson

Written by:

Mindy Elliott and Craig Leeson

Produced by:

Adam Leipzig and Jo Ruxton

Starring:

David Attenborough and Sylvia Earle

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Plastic Ocean begins when journalist Craig Leeson, searching for the elusive blue whale, discovers plastic waste in what should be pristine ocean. In this adventure documentary, Craig teams up with free diver Tanya Streeter and an international team of scientists and researchers, and they travel to twenty locations around the world over the next four years to explore the fragile state of our oceans, uncover alarming truths about plastic pollution, and reveal working solutions that can be put into immediate effect.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when A Plastic Ocean is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Plastic Ocean.

A Plastic Ocean Cast

David Attenborough

David Attenborough headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Plastic Ocean

Sylvia Earle

Sylvia Earle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Plastic Ocean

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 27th September 2017