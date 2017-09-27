* × Change Settings

Judwaa 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
new Judwaa 2 poster
Contains moderate violence and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 53 cinemas on Friday 29th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th October 2017.

Directed by:

David Dhawan

Written by:

Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji and Sajid

Produced by:

Firuzi Khan

Starring:

Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Fernanda Diniz

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket and a king pin. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate. Genetically bound by reflexes both the brother's lives interlink in strange ways and a comedy of errors. They eventually come together to destroy the smuggling nexus and save their family from a downfall that awaits them.

Reviews

Judwaa 2 Cast

Salman Khan

Salman Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Judwaa 2

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Judwaa 2

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DriveJudwaa 2

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Judwaa 2

Fernanda Diniz

Fernanda Diniz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Judwaa 2

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:50 27th September 2017