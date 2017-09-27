Two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket and a king pin. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate. Genetically bound by reflexes both the brother's lives interlink in strange ways and a comedy of errors. They eventually come together to destroy the smuggling nexus and save their family from a downfall that awaits them.
27 December 1965
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Judwaa 2
7 March 1955
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Judwaa 2
2 June 1985
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
DriveJudwaa 2
1 August 1987
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
Judwaa 2
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6¼" (1.69 m)
Judwaa 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Judwaa 2