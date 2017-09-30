* × Change Settings

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

7.9 / 110 votes

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 30th September 2017
Directed by:

Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana

Written by:

Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana

Produced by:

Catherine Bainbridge, Christina Fon, Jake Kent, Linda Ludwick, Claire Mackinnon and Lisa M. Roth

Starring:

Randy Castillo, George Clinton, Taylor Hawkins, Jimi Hendrix, Quincy Jones, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Martin Scorsese, Slash, John Trudell, Robert Trujillo, Steven Tyler, Link Wray, Robbie Robertson, Jessie Ed Davis, Taboo, Steven Van Zandt, Iggy Pop and Tony Bennett

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This powerful documentary about the role of Native Americans in contemporary music history-featuring some of the greatest music stars of our time-exposes a critical missing chapter, revealing how indigenous musicians helped shape the soundtracks of our lives and, through their contributions, influenced popular culture.

