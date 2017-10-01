* × Change Settings

Bajirao Mastani

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Bajirao Mastani poster
Contains moderate violence and injury detail. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Wednesday 4th October 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th October 2017.

Directed by:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Written by:

Nagnath S. Inamdar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Kapadia

Produced by:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kishore Lulla

Starring:

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Raza Murad

Genres:

Action, Drama, History, Romance, War

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bajirao 1, who fought over 41 major battles and many others, is reputed never to have lost a battle. Bajirao is described as "Ranmard" a man of the battlefield. Bajirao said to his brother "Remember that night has nothing to do with sleep. It was created by God, to raid territory held by your enemy. The night is your shield, your screen against the cannons and swords of vastly superior enemy forces. " Bajirao was a heaven born cavalry leader. In the long and distinguished galaxy of Peshwas, Bajirao was unequaled for the daring and originality of his genius and the volume and value of his achievements.

Reviews

Bajirao Mastani Cast

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bajirao Mastani

Tanvi Azmi

Tanvi Azmi headshot

Date of Birth:

9 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bajirao Mastani

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bajirao Mastani

Raza Murad

Raza Murad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bajirao Mastani

Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017