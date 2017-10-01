* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Beauty and the Dogs Aala Kaf Ifrit

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 4th October 2017
new Beauty and the Dogs poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Khaled Walid Barsaoui and Kaouther Ben Hania

Written by:

Kaouther Ben Hania

Produced by:

Habib Attia, Nadim Cheikhrouba, Nadim Cheikhrouha, Tomas Eskilsson, Jørgen Lorentzen, Nefise Özkal Lorentzen, Jon Mankell, Andreas Rocksén and Georges Schoucair

Starring:

Mariam Al Ferjani, Ghanem Zrelli, Noomen Hamda, Mohamed Akkari, Chedly Arfaoui and Anissa Daoud

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During a student party, Mariam, a young Tunisian woman, meets the mysterious Youssef and leaves with him. A long night will begin, during which she'll have to fight for her rights and her dignity. But how can Justice be made when it lies on the side of the tormentors?

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Beauty and the Dogs.

Beauty and the Dogs Cast

Mariam Al Ferjani

Mariam Al Ferjani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Dogs

Ghanem Zrelli

Ghanem Zrelli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Dogs

Noomen Hamda

Noomen Hamda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Dogs

Mohamed Akkari

Mohamed Akkari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Dogs

Chedly Arfaoui

Chedly Arfaoui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Dogs

Anissa Daoud

Anissa Daoud headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Dogs

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017