During a student party, Mariam, a young Tunisian woman, meets the mysterious Youssef and leaves with him. A long night will begin, during which she'll have to fight for her rights and her dignity. But how can Justice be made when it lies on the side of the tormentors?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beauty and the Dogs
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beauty and the Dogs
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beauty and the Dogs
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beauty and the Dogs
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beauty and the Dogs
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beauty and the Dogs