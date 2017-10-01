* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Chasing the Dragon Chui lung

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Chasing the Dragon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Chasing the Dragon is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jason Kwan and Jing Wong

Written by:

Jing Wong

Produced by:

Andy Lau, Connie Wong, Jing Wong and Donnie Yen

Starring:

Donnie Yen, Andy Lau, Philip Keung, Kang Yu, Kent Cheng and Bryan Larkin

Genres:

Action, Biography, Crime, History

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year is 1963, an illegal immigrant named Ho sneaks into British-ruled Hong Kong. Equipped with guts and combat skills, he plunges into the underground world getting into constant conflict with rivals. After many adversaries, the once good-natured man is physically crippled and turns into a monster more atrocious than all the most corrupted cops and ruthless drug dealers. Ho eventually emerges as the most powerful drug lord under the control of Chief Detective Sergeant, Lee Rock. However, with the establishment of Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) by the law enforcement in 1974, Rock is forced into premature retirement. But Ho still insists he would not be stopped as he determines to become the sole dictator of the drug empire.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Chasing the Dragon is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Chasing the Dragon.

Chasing the Dragon Cast

Donnie Yen

Donnie Yen headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing the Dragon

Andy Lau

Andy Lau headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing the Dragon

Philip Keung

Philip Keung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing the Dragon

Kang Yu

Kang Yu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing the Dragon

Kent Cheng

Kent Cheng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing the Dragon

Bryan Larkin

Bryan Larkin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chasing the Dragon

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017