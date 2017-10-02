* × Change Settings

Casting

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th October 2017
new Casting poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Nicolas Wackerbarth

Written by:

Nicolas Wackerbarth and Hannes Held

Produced by:

Franziska Specht

Starring:

Toby Ashraf, Milena Dreißig, Judith Engel, Stephan Grossmann, Tim Kalkhof and Andreas Lust

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Only few days before filming commences on a TV adaptation of RW Fassbinder's The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, the lead role has yet to be cast, with auditions continuing at a furious pace. Though the producer and crew become increasingly anxious, director Vera remains unwilling to compromise while Gerwin, a line reader, is hopeful of finding a role in the production. As for the actors, channelling the themes of Fassbinder's film, they start exploiting their powers.

Reviews

Casting Cast

Toby Ashraf

Toby Ashraf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casting

Milena Dreißig

Milena Dreißig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casting

Judith Engel

Judith Engel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casting

Stephan Grossmann

Stephan Grossmann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4¾" (1.95 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casting

Tim Kalkhof

Tim Kalkhof headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casting

Andreas Lust

Andreas Lust headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casting

