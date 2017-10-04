* × Change Settings

Return to Montauk

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
Directed by:

Volker Schlöndorff

Written by:

Colm Tóibín and Volker Schlöndorff

Produced by:

Conor Barry, Francis Boespflug, Mike Downey, Sidonie Dumas, Marc Gabizon, John Keville, Rainer Kölmel, Christoph Liedke, Stéphane Parthenay, Til Schweiger, Sam Taylor, Tom Zickler and Regina Ziegler

Starring:

Stellan Skarsgård, Bronagh Gallagher, Nina Hoss, Niels Arestrup, Susanne Wolff and Robert Seeliger

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is winter in Montauk, at the far end of Long Island. There are two deck chairs on the windswept beach. The chairs are waiting for two people who have, for a long time, been lost to each other. He is a writer and has come from Berlin. She is a New York lawyer. Many years before, they had a fling, but they were too young to know they had each met the love of their lives. Now they have come back to Montauk, filled with regret and hope. The bodies remember. It feels for them like the next day after the last one they were together. They do not know if it is possible to reverse time. In Montauk, they find out.

Return to Montauk Cast

Stellan Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Borg McEnroeReturn to Montauk

Bronagh Gallagher

Bronagh Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Return to Montauk

Nina Hoss

Nina Hoss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Return to Montauk

Niels Arestrup

Niels Arestrup headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Return to Montauk

Susanne Wolff

Susanne Wolff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Return to Montauk

Robert Seeliger

Robert Seeliger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Return to Montauk

